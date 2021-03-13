Benzema to the rescue again as Real Madrid edge past Elche

Karim Benzema scored twice as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Elche on Saturday.

Karim Benzema saved Real Madrid for the second week running on Saturday, his two goals dragging his team to a 2-1 win over struggling Elche in La Liga.

After Benzema's late equaliser salvaged a draw against Atletico Madrid last weekend, the Frenchman came up trumps again, a brilliant shot flying in off the post in the 91st minute to snatch a crucial victory at Valdebebas.

Real Madrid move five points behind Atletico in La Liga although Diego Simeone's team can restore their advantage to eight by beating Getafe later on Saturday.

Barcelona, who are six points back, face bottom club Huesca on Monday.

