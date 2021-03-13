Meillard leads Pinturault in Slovenia giant slalom

Meillard on his way to first run honours in Slovenia

Kranjska Gora (Slovenia) (AFP)

Swiss skier Loic Meillard led men's World Cup overall leader Alexis Pinturault after the first leg of the giant slalom in Kranjska Gora on Saturday.

Pinturault, trailing by 0.11sec, holds an 81 point advantage over Marco Odermatt in the chase for the big crystal globe.

Odermatt, in fourth after the first run, also trails his French rival in the discipline standings, with 25 points the gap between the pair.

The second run is scheduled for 1130GMT at the Alpine resort in Slovenia.

Pinturault had started hot favourite for the giant slalom at last month's world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

But he bombed out with a mistake on the second run, the gold medal going to his compatriot Mathieu Faivre, who was placed fifth, at 0.64sec behind Meillard, in Saturday's race.

