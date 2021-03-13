NBA Sixers star Embiid out two weeks with knee bone bruise

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will miss the next two weeks with a bruised left knee bone

New York (AFP)

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will miss the next two weeks of the NBA season with a bone bruise on his left knee before being re-evaluated, the team announced Saturday.

The Cameroonian 7-footer (2.13m), who turns 27 on Sunday, was injured in the 76ers' 127-101 victory Friday at Washington.

Embiid delivered a slam dunk in the third quarter but landed awkwardly and fell to the court. He was treated by a trainer and walked to the locker room, never returning to the contest for what the team called a hyperextended left knee.

Embiid hit 8-of-11 shots for 23 points against the Wizards and added seven rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots in the victory, which kept the 76ers atop the Eastern Conference at 26-12 and stretched their win streak to four games.

It was the All-Star big man's first game back for Philadelphia after having to quarantine under league Covid-19 health and safety protocols, causing him to miss last weekend's NBA All-Star Game and a 76ers' win Thursday over Chicago.

Embiid and Australian teammate Ben Simmons were in close contact with a barber who later tested positive for Covid-19.

Embiid is delivering an NBA Most Valuable Player award-worthy season for the Sixers with 29.9 points, second in the NBA, and 11.5 rebounds a game.

