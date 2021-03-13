Thunder acquire Mykhailiuk from Pistons for Diallo: report

Hamidou Diallo is reported headed from the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder to the Detroit Pistons in a trade that will send Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk to Oklahoma City

The NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder are poised acquire Ukrainian forward Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk in a trade with Detroit that will send Hamidou Diallo to the Pistons, US media reported on Friday.

The Thunder are giving up third-year guard Diallo to get Mykhailiuk and a future second-round draft pick, sports broadcaster ESPN said.

Mykhailiuk, 23, is averaging 6.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 36 games this season.

Mykhailiuk was chosen 47th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2018 draft.

Diallo, whose parents are both from Guinea, has played 32 games this season, tallying 11.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for the Thunder.

He was drafted by Brooklyn in the second round (45th overall) in 2018.

The Nets traded him to Charlotte, who then dealt him to Oklahoma City. Diallo did not play in the Thunder's last five games because of a sore groin.

