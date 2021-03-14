Dutch rider van der Poel solos to Tirreno-Adriatico fifth stage win

Advertising Read more

Mathieu van der Poel won a solo break for Sunday's fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico for his second win in this year's 'Race of the Two Seas'.

The Dutch national champion, who rides for Alpecin-Fenix, crossed the line alone 10 seconds ahead of Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar who holds the race lead.

Van der Poel already won a sprint for the third stage having won the Strade Bianche last weekend in Tuscany.

The Dutch rider broke clear of his rivals with 51km to go in 'The Stage of the Walls' over 205km with a series of short but steep climbs between Castellalto and Castelfidardo.

Slovenian Pogacar came back strong in the final five kilometres but could not make the difference towards the finish line in the hilltop town famed for its accordion makers.

UAE Team Emirates' Pogacar holds the overall leader's Blue jersey with a 1min 15sec advantage on Belgian Wout van Aert with two more stages to race.

