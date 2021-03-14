Lille's title charge hits bump with Monaco stalemate

Monaco and Lille tussled but couldn't find a way to break the deadlock

Lille could be replaced by Paris Saint-Germain at the top of Ligue 1 on Sunday after the current league leaders drew 0-0 at fellow title rivals Monaco.

Christophe Galtier's side stay in first place after the largely uneventful encounter in the Principality, three points ahead of PSG who host struggling Nantes later on Sunday.

However reigning champions PSG will move to the summit of the French top flight on goal difference should they win, as expected, at the Parc des Princes.

Monaco remain seven points behind Lille in fourth after failing to pick up ground in the race for next season's Champions League.

Their coach Niko Kovac has said a return to Europe's top club competition is the priority this term but they remain four points behind Lyon, who occupy the last Champions League spot and could only draw 1-1 at Reims on Friday.

Monaco, who had a Wissam Ben Yedder goal ruled out for offside following a VAR check in the first half, almost snatched the points at the death through Stevan Jovetic but the Montenegrin's close-range effort was well kept out by Mike Maignan.

