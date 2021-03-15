March 26 'preferred date' for Scotland's Covid-hit Six Nations France trip

Antoine Dupont's France are out of contention for the Grand Slam after defeat to England

Paris (AFP)

Six Nations organisers told AFP on Monday that March 26 is their favoured option for Scotland's visit to title-contenders France, which was postponed due to coronavirus cases.

The fixture was originally scheduled for February 28 but Les Bleus recorded 16 positive Covid-19 cases among their set-up.

"We are in the process of negotiating but March 26 is the preferred date," organisers told AFP.

The tournament organisers are still awaiting an agreement between the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) and the French Rugby Federation.

Gregor Townsends' visitors could be without the likes of captain Stuart Hogg or lock Jonny Gray, who both play for Exeter Chiefs.

The proposed date is outside of the international window so the English Premiership can refuse to release players.

France, who host Grand Slam-chasing Wales this weekend, can still lift the trophy but need to win their final two games of the Championship to have any chance of doing so.

