Ryan and Ringrose out of Ireland's Six Nations clash with England

Dublin (AFP)

James Ryan and Garry Ringrose have been ruled out of Ireland's final Six Nations clash against England in Dublin, the Irish Rugby Football Union announced on Monday.

Vice-captain Ryan was removed for a head injury assessment during Sunday's 27-24 win over Scotland and will not have completed return-to-play protocols in time, while centre Ringrose sustained an ankle knock.

Flanker Peter O'Mahony will return from a three-match ban for the visit of Eddie Jones's men on Saturday.

Ireland are second in the Six Nations table after four matches but cannot catch leaders Wales while England are fourth.

