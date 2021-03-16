Kohli's quickfire 75 takes India to 156 against England

Kohli hit four sixes and eight fours in his 46-ball bash in Ahmedabad

Advertising Read more

Ahmedabad (India) (AFP)

Virat Kohli plundered 75 runs off England's pace attack as India reached 156 for six in the third match of their Twenty20 series on Tuesday.

Mark Wood took three key wickets on his return to the England side but could not douse the Indian captain's fireworks.

After a foot injury kept him out of the second match -- which India won to level the series -- Wood claimed openers Rohit Sharma and K.L. Rahul, as well as Shreyas Iyer, as India initially struggled to find runs.

Kohli was indomitable however, smashing four sixes and eight fours in his 46-ball bash at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

He put on 70 for the fifth wicket with Iyer, who contributed only nine.

Kohli's only regret may be the bizarre run out of Rishabh Pant, who had made 25 valuable runs from 20 balls.

Kohli had taken an easy two runs off Sam Curran but, while Pant seemed content to rest there, Kohli darted down for a third, leaving his partner flailing to reach safety.

Eoin Morgan won the toss on his 100th match as England's T20 captain and put India in to bat, with dew expected to make bowling difficult in the second innings.

England's pace attack started well with Wood taking the openers and Chris Jordan claiming Ishan Kishan in a crucial three-over spell.

Indian authorities ordered the final three matches of the five-game series to be played behind closed doors because of rising coronavirus numbers in major cities.

© 2021 AFP