Austrian speed specialist Reichelt retires

Lenzerheide (Switzerland) (AFP)

Austrian Hannes Reichelt, world super-G champion in 2015, on Wednesday announced his retirement at the age of 40.

"After 20 years on the World Cup circuit, I had a feeling the moment had come say goodbye," said Reichelt, who made his elite ski debut in December 2001.

"I was finding it increasingly difficult to push myself and go to the max in races."

Reichelt won the world super-G title in Beaver Creek in 2015, four years after bagging a silver in Garmisch. He also won the discipline's small crystal globe in 2008.

He notched up 13 victories in the World Cup, including the famed downhill on home snow in Kitzbuehel in 2014, and made the podium on 44 occasions.

