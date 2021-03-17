Final World Cup downhills cancelled

Advertising Read more

Lenzerheide (Switzerland) (AFP)

Poor weather conditions in Lenzerheide have put paid to Wednesday's closing World Cup downhills, the International Ski Federation (FIS) announced.

"Due to continuous snowfall and the current situation the jury, in agreement with organisers Swiss Ski and all concerned parties, have decided to cancel" the final downhills of the season, the FIS announced.

With both training runs on Monday and Tuesday unable to be staged organisers had hoped to slot in an obligatory training session early Wednesday, but that proved impossible in the conditions.

The cancellation left Switzerland's Beat Feuz to claim his fourth consecutive men's downhill title with Italian Sofia Goggia taking her second women's downhill crown after 2018.

In the hunt for overall honours, Alexis Pinturault of France holds a 31-point lead over Marco Odermatt, with Slovak Petra Vlhova enjoying a 96-point cushion over Lara Gut-Behrami.

Both Odermatt and Gut-Behrami were favoured to pick up points on the respective overall leaders in their favoured speed discipline.

There are three races of the season to come this week in the Swiss ski station - a super-G on Thursday, followed by a giant slalom and slalom - weather permitting.

