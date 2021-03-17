NBA Heat deal Leonard to Thunder after anti-Semitic slur

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard is reportedly to be traded to Oklahoma City after being suspended for a week and fined $50,000 for an anti-Semitic remark last week

Advertising Read more

Miami (AFP)

Meyers Leonard, the Miami big man fined and suspended by the NBA for uttering an anti-Semitic slur, is being traded by the Heat to Oklahoma City, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

Miami is sending Leonard and a 2027 second-round NBA Draft pick to the Thunder in exchange for Trevor Ariza, the New York Times and ESPN reported.

Leonard had season-ending shoulder surgery last month and Ariza, a forward, hasn't played an NBA game in more than a year after opting out of last year's Covid-19 restart.

The move follows Leonard being fined $50,000 and suspended from all team activities for a week by the NBA last Thursday after saying the slur while playing a livestreamed videogame.

Leonard apologized for his comment, saying he did not know what the word meant.

Leonard would not be expected to have a role with the Thunder, ESPN reported, but he might be kept through next week's NBA trade deadline so his contract could be part of a potential deal.

Ditching Leonard's contract could help Miami financially in bidding to land San Antonio's LaMarcus Aldridge if the Spurs don't swing a deal with the player by the March 25 deadline.

© 2021 AFP