Tiger Roll lands fifth Cheltenham success in Cross Country Chase

Keith Donoghue rides Tiger Roll to victory in the Cross Country Case at the Cheltenham Festival

Cheltenham (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Two-time Grand National winner Tiger Roll cruised to victory in the Cross Country Chase on Wednesday for his fifth career victory at the Cheltenham Festival.

The 11-year-old easily avenged his loss in the same race last year to French raider Easysland, leaving his rival trailing in his wake.

His third win in the race gave trainer Denise Foster her second victory in two days at the festival. She had never previously had a runner at the event.

The Irish trainer stepped in when Gordon Elliott was suspended for bringing the sport into disrepute after a photograph was circulated showing him sitting on a dead horse.

Tiger Roll's tilt at a third successive National triumph next month has been called off, with owner Michael O'Leary dissatisfied with the weight he was allocated.

Jockey Keith Donoghue was emotional after Wednesday's race.

He rode Tiger Roll to victory in the Cross Country Chase in 2018 and 2019, handing the reins over to Davy Russell for the National on both occasions.

"He roared again -- it is unbelievable to come back and do it," said Donoghue, choking back tears. "I am speechless. This horse means everything to me.

"If it was not for this horse I would not be riding. Never underestimate the Tiger. We never did. He loves it here. This is the Tiger we have seen at home -- he is a legend."

O'Leary's brother Eddie said Tiger Roll would now head for the Irish Grand National on April 5.

