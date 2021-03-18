Final World Cup Super-G races of season cancelled due to bad weather: organisers

Austrian skier Vincent Kriechmayr won the crystal globe for Super-G after the cancellation of Thursday's race

Lenzerheide (Switzerland) (AFP)

The final Super-G races of the World Cup season were cancelled due to bad weather in the Swiss resort of Lenzerheide on Thursday, handing the men's crystal globe for the discipline to the Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr.

The decision, which follows the cancellation of the final World Cup downhill races on Wednesday, leaves France's Alexis Pinturault and Petra Vlhova of Slovakia in pole position to take the overall men's and women's titles with just the giant slalom and slalom races to come this weekend.

"Due to the current weather situation with the fog, the jury, the Swiss ski organisers and all parties concerned have decided to cancel the super-G women and men," the Intermational Ski Federation (FIS) said in a statement.

During the World Cup finals, the regulations specify that the races cannot be rescheduled on another day.

The cancellation of the super-Gs allowed Kriechmayr to win the World Cup title for the discipline for the first time in his career.

Lara Gut-Behrami was already assured of the women's trophy.

Pinturault has a 31-point lead in the general classification going into the final two races over his Swiss rival Marco Odermatt, who has never competed in a slalom at the highest level.

"I didn't really expect the cancellation," said Pinturault.

"I don't want to say that it is good news but it affects me more than it does others."

Vlhova has 96 points more than the Swiss speed specialist Gut-Behrami, who has not raced a slalom all season.

Friday sees a parallel mixed team competition, which does not count for the individual rankings.

