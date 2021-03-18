France unchanged for Wales Six Nations decider

Fabien Galthie took over as France head coach after the 2019 Rugby World Cup

Paris (AFP)

France coach Fabien Galthie named an unchanged side on Thursday to host Wales in a potential Six Nations Grand Slam decider this weekend.

Second-row Romain Taofifenua kept his place after the loss to England despite Bernard Le Roux's return from injury as the South African-born lock is named as a substitute for Saturday's match at the Stade de France.

The visitors can claim a second tournament clean sweep in three years with a win in Paris.

Galthie's men need a victory and to beat Scotland in a re-scheduled fixture next Friday to clinch the title for a first time since 2010.

The former Test captain stuck with fly-half Matthieu Jalibert and blindside flanker Dylan Cretin in favour of Romain Ntamack and Anthony Jelonch, who are on the substitutes' bench.

France (15-1)

Brice Dulin; Damian Penaud, Virimi Vakatawa, Gael Fickou, Teddy Thomas; Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont; Gregory Alldritt; Charles Ollivon (capt), Dylan Cretin; Paul Willemse, Romain Taofifenua; Mohamed Haouas, Julian Marchand, Cyril Baille

Replacements: Camille Chat, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Uini Atonio, Swann Rebbadj,Anthony Jelonch, Baptiste Serin, Romain Ntamack, Arthur Vincent

Coach: Fabien Galthie (FRA)

