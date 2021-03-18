Scotland captain Hogg at fly-half as Townsend rings changes for Italy

Advertising Read more

Edinburgh (AFP)

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg will makes his first Test start at fly-half in place of Finn Russell in Saturday's Six Nations international against Italy at Murrayfield.

Russell suffered a concussion during last week's 27-24 loss at home to Ireland and now Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has deployed Hogg, an outstanding full-back, at stand-off, in in one of several changes.

Elsewhere in the backs, centre Huw Jones' reward for scoring his first Test try in three years off the bench last Sunday is a place in the starting line-up.

Sean Maitland fills the gap at full-back left by Hogg's positional switch, with Darcy Graham taking the Saracens star's place on the wing and Harlequins scrum-half Scott Steele replacing Ali Price.

In the pack, locks Jonny Gray and Scott Cummings have been ruled out with shoulder and hand injuries, leading to recalls for Grant Gilchrist and Sam Skinner.

Other changes see Dave Cherry replace George Turner at hooker following Scotland's poor line-out display against the Irish and prop Zander Fagerson returns from suspension following his red card against Wales.

Scotland started the Championship by beating reigning champions England, their first victory over their oldest rivals at Twickenham in 38 years.

But they have since suffered narrow defeats by Wales and Ireland.

"Saturday is an opportunity for us to show an improved performance and a much truer reflection of who we are as a team," said Townsend in a Scottish Rugby Union statement.

Italy have lost their last 31 successive Six Nations matches but former Scotland fly-half Townsend added: "Italy have been playing ambitious rugby and have performed better away from home in this year's championship, causing both England and France a number of problems.

"We expect them to produce their best rugby of the season against us."

Meanwhile, Townsend said he had had still to be officially informed about when Scotland's potsponed third-round match against France, delayed by a coronavirus outbreak in the French camp, would take place even though there is widespread speculation it will now be played a week on Friday.

Scotland (15-1)

Sean Maitland; Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Sam Johnson, Duhan van der Merwe; Stuart Hogg (capt), Scott Steele; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie; Grant Gilchrist, Sam Skinner; Zander Fagerson, David Cherry, Rory Sutherland

Replacements: George Turner, Jamie Bhatti, Simon Berghan, Alex Craig, Nick Haining, Ali Price, Jaco van der Walt, Chris Harris

Coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)

