Wales need to dig deep against France to seal Grand Slam, says Pivac

Wales are on the brink of a Six Nations Grand Slam

Advertising Read more

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac said his side would need to produce their best performance of the Six Nations to beat France in Paris on Saturday and seal the Grand Slam.

Pivac has made just one change to the team that hammered hapless Italy last weekend, bringing back Adam Beard to the second row to partner captain Alun Wyn Jones.

The Welsh are on the brink of what appeared an unlikely Grand Slam at the outset of the tournament after a difficult first year in charge for Pivac, who took over from Warren Gatland after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

However, narrow victories over Ireland and Scotland and a more convincing one over England leaves them on the brink of a fifth clean sweep in the Six Nations.

But Pivac said it would be tough to come away with a win against a vibrant French team -- a victory that would be Wales's fourth in five visits to Paris in the tournament.

The hosts will be bidding to rebound from the disappointment of seeing their own Grand Slam dreams shattered by England last week.

"We are four from four to date but know this weekend will be a great challenge against a very good French side," said Pivac.

"We know we need to step up from our previous performances and we want to end the tournament with a performance we know we are capable of.

"We have had great continuity in selection throughout the tournament and that is shown once again with the selection for Saturday."

Team (15-1)

Liam Williams: Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Jonathan Davies, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric, Josh Navidi; Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Adam Beard; Tomas Francis, Ken Owens, Wyn Jones

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith, Leon Brown, Cory Hill, James Botham, Tomos Williams, Callum Sheedy, Willis Halaholo

Coach: Wayne Pivac (NZL)

© 2021 AFP