Norway wins World Cup team event

Lenzerheide (Switzerland) (AFP)

Recently-crowned world champions Norway beat Germany to win the mixed team event at the season-ending World Cup finals in Lenzerheide on Friday.

The quartet of Kristina Riis-Johannessen, Leif Kristian Nestvold-Haugen, Kristin Lysdahl and men's world slalom champion Sebastian Foss-Solevaag beat the United States and Sweden to set up the final against the Germans, coming out victors by 0.22sec.

Austria rounded out the podium by beating the Swedish foursome down the parallel course.

The team event was the first to be held as scheduled in the Swiss ski resort after inclement weather forced the cancellation of four downhill training runs, and then the downhill proper and super-G for both men and women.

With no points on offer, however, the event was missing some of the big names of the World Cup circuit such as current overall leaders Alexis Pinturault and Petra Vlhova, as well as Marco Odermatt, Mikaela Shiffrin and Lara Gut-Behrami, who will all be aiming for crystal globes after the giant slalom and slalom on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

