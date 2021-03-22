Canada opposition chief calls climate change 'real'; party says no

Canada's Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole, pictured in August 2020, says his party can no longer "ignore the reality of climate change"

Delegates of Canada's Conservative Party rejected a resolution calling on the party to recognize the reality of climate change, snubbing a plea from the faction's leader to take the environment more seriously.

In a virtual policy conference that opened Thursday, 54 percent of delegates voted against a proposal recognizing that "climate change is real" and that the party is "willing to act" on it, according to results posted online.

The resolution also sought to place more responsibility on "highly polluting" Canadian companies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support innovation in green technologies.

The vote came just a day after party leader Erin O'Toole told fellow Conservatives they must "change" if they are to expand the party's base and can no longer "ignore the reality of climate change" if they hope to oust the minority government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in possible snap elections in the coming months.

"The debate is over, climate change is real," O'Toole insisted in further remarks during a question session Saturday. "We will have a serious and comprehensive plan on climate change to reduce emissions."

He added: "It's important to me as a father of young children. As a member of Parliament, climate change -- and fighting it -- is important to the Conservative Party of Canada. Younger voters expect that from us."

But the Conservative chief also reiterated his opposition to a carbon tax which the Trudeau government imposed in 2019 in a move to curb pollution.

O'Toole, in the leadership position since August, offered no details of what he said would be a bold new plan to replace that tax, which is strongly opposed in western Conservative strongholds.

Conservative leaders have indicated that they have no intention at the moment to try to push out the Trudeau government -- given the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic -- but pressure to call early elections has recently grown.

The Conservatives currently control 120 of the 338 seats in the House of Commons, to 154 for the Liberals.

