Dennis storms Catalonia time trial, Almeida takes lead

Team Ineos rider Australia's Rohan Dennis won stage two of the Tour of Catalunya

Banyoles (Spain) (AFP)

Two-time former world champion Rohan Dennis powered to victory for Ineos in a challenging 18.5km individual time trial on stage two of the Tour of Catalonia on Tuesday.

Australian Dennis completed the course in 22 minutes and 27 seconds, while his teammates and title contenders Richie Porte and Adam Yates also posted solid performances.

While Remi Cavagna of France was second the emerging Portuguese star Joao Almeida came third and took the overall lead in the seven day race.

Almeida of Deceuninck Quick-Step wore the Giro d'Italia's pink jersey for 15 days in a stunning breakout last year, and this performance comes as no surprise.

