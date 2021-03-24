French right-wing heavyweight to challenge Macron

Former health minister Xavier Bertrand was once closely associated with ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy, and is one of the most prominent active politicians on the French right

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Former minister Xavier Bertrand, one of France's leading right-wing politicians, on Wednesday announced he planned to stand against centrist President Emmanuel Macron in 2022 elections.

Bertrand, 56, currently the head of the northern Hauts-de-France region, said he did not intend to represent an existing political party after he left the main right-wing faction The Republicans (LR) in 2017.

"Yes, I'll be a candidate," he told the Le Point weekly magazine.

“I am completely determined. Given the current situation in France, I believe it to be my duty," he added.

Macron has yet to officially confirm he will stand for a second mandate but is widely expected to bid for a new five-year-term.

Many analysts expect the race will turn into a duel between Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen although a strong candidacy from a right-wing figure could upend predictions.

Bertrand, a former minister of health and once closely associated with former president Nicolas Sarkozy, is seen as one of the most prominent active politicians on the French right which is currently short of charismatic figures.

Bertrand said he wanted to "restore state authority, turn the page on Parisian centralism and make work the keystone of our national project."

He said his proposals would include lowering the age of full criminal liability to 15 and regaining control over immigration.

"My duty is to beat Marine Le Pen and do everything to bring the French together," he said.

Macron, now 43, came to power on amid hopes he would be a transformational reformer of France but his bids for radical change have been held up by protests and the pandemic.

© 2021 AFP