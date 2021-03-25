Celtic icon Brown agrees move to rivals Aberdeen

Scott Brown is to join Aberdeen as a player-coach after 14 years of success at their rivals Celtic

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Scott Brown is to join Aberdeen as a player coach ending a success-laden 14 year spell at their Scottish Premiership rivals Celtic a club he says will "forever be in my heart."

The 35-year-old former Scotland international signed a pre-contract with Aberdeen which is a "real coup" for the side according to their new manager Stephen Glass.

He will move to Pittodrie in the summer.

Brown signed for Celtic from Hibernian in 2007, and made more than 600 appearances winning 10 league titles and 12 domestic cups.

"It is a huge decision to leave this magnificent club, which has been such a massive part of my life for so long, but this is a new opportunity for me and a new chapter," he told Celtic's website.

"Celtic will never leave me and the club will forever be in my heart."

Glass agreed to leave MLS club Atlanta United to replace Derek McInnes, who was let go after eight years earlier this month due to a dip in form.

"The opportunity to bring a player of Scott's calibre, a leader who has more European appearances for Celtic than any other player, is a huge coup for me and for Aberdeen," said Glass.

"A born competitor, with a strong appetite to win, his hands-on approach and desire to nurture will hugely benefit the development of the young, emerging talent we have here."

© 2021 AFP