England captain Morgan out of final two India ODIs

England captain Eoin Morgan will miss the last two one-day internationals against India in Pune, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced Thursday.

The batsman has been ruled out after sustaining a split in the webbing between the thumb and index finger of his right hand while fielding during England's 66-run defeat in Tuesday's series opener, an injury that required four stitches.

Former Ireland international Morgan went through a fielding drill during training at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday and afterwards declared himself unfit.

Jos Buttler will captain 50-over world champions England in Morgan's absence, with Liam Livingstone set to make his ODI debut in Friday's second match of the series.

"I had the hand re-dressed before the start of training today but it quickly became apparent that I found myself protecting the injury and getting into the wrong positions to catch the ball," said Morgan in an ECB statement.

"There's nowhere to hide on the field in international cricket these days, especially in limited-over formats so it didn't require any great thought to make myself unavailable," the 2019 World Cup-winning skipper added.

"It was a freak injury and it's extremely frustrating but there's nothing I can do about it. It's now just a case of letting the cut heal.

"I have every confidence in Jos and the rest of the squad coping without me."

England batsman Sam Billings will also be unavailable for Friday, with a decision on his availability for Sunday's final match yet to be taken.

Billings did not train on Thursday after he suffered a bruised left collarbone while fielding on Tuesday.

Dawid Malan, with the tour party as cover, has been drafted into the squad and is available for selection.

Malan, capped once at ODI level, could come in at number three, a position where he has shone for England in Twenty20 internationals.

- Livingstone 'absolutely ready' -

Livingstone, who offers an additional spin option, may now move into the middle-order.

The 27-year-old failed to make much of an impression when he appeared in two T20s for England back in June 2017.

But Livingstone believes he is now better prepared for the challenges of international cricket.

"I am absolutely ready -- the first time around was very different to now and I have been waiting for this opportunity for a while now," he said.

"This is not just any old team you are trying to get into. They are world champions."

England star Ben Stokes, who has played with Livingstone at the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, said his fellow all-rounder had the temperament to succeed at the highest level.

"Livi's one of those guys who I think won't let the occasion get on top of him," Stokes said. "He's a fearless cricketer and has got the type of attitude we want in our set-up going forward.

"He's been very impressive in training. He's progressed as a batsman and he's a very dangerous player."

