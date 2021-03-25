'Excited' Schumacher prepares for F1 debut and generation game in Bahrain

Advertising Read more

Manama (AFP)

Nine years on from his father's last racing campaign, Mick Schumacher admitted on Thursday that he is excited to represent the family name in Formula One again at this weekend's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

The reigning Formula Two champion makes his F1 debut with Haas in Sunday's race at the Bahrain International Circuit where, to his obvious amusement, he will face a handful of his father seven-time champion Michael's one-time rivals.

"I guess it's kind of funny to think about it, that they've raced two generations," he told reporters.

"It shows they've been in the sport for a while now and they've been obviously successful -- therefore they're here."

Schumacher's experience in pre-season testing in Bahrain earlier this month was limited to only two half-days due to a gearbox issue, but he said it had not diminished his anticipation.

"It's been a long wait since last year and I am very happy that we are here now and we start tomorrow (Friday) and then we go from there.

"It was kind of sad not to have as many days testing as I would have liked, but we will take on the challenge."

Schumacher, 22, will line up alongside fellow-rookie Russian Nikita Mazepin for Haas.

"I am so happy that we are here and I feel really excited," he added.

His father Michael won seven drivers' titles, two with Benetton and five with Ferrari, before coming out of retirement to end his career with a stint at the then-fledgling Mercedes works team from 2010 to 2012.

The 52-year-old has not been seen in public since a skiing accident in the French Alps in 2013, witnessed by Mick, left the Formula One legend with severe brain injuries.

