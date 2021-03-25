Germany qualifier on despite Hofmann testing positive for Covid-19

Moenchengladbach midfielder Jonas Hofmann (R) has tested positive for Covid-19, the German FA confirmed Thursday

Berlin (AFP)

Germany's opening 2022 World Cup qualifier against Iceland on Thursday will go ahead despite German midfielder Jonas Hofmann testing positive for Covid-19, the association has confirmed.

"The match will be held, without any doubt," Jens Grittner, a spokesman for the German Football Association (DFB), told AFP subsidiary SID after talks with local health authorities.

On Thursday afternoon, the German FA confirmed media reports that Borussia Moenchengladbach midfielder Jonas Hofmann is the player concerned.

"I'm fine so far," Hofmann said, adding that he was not showing any symptoms at the moment.

Both Hofmann and RB Leipzig defender Marcel Halstenberg, who was his closest contact, have been put into quaratine.

On Instagram, the pair were pictured on Wednesday wearing FFP2 masks while playing backgammon.

Halstenberg is therefore also ruled out of the qualifier, which kicks off at 1945GMT in Duisburg.

All other players, coaches and support staff tested negative again on Thursday, the German FA added.

