Saudi rescues dozens of beached dolphins, 7 dead

Saudis help move stranded dolphins into deeper waters in Khor al-Thuqba on the Red Sea, on March 26, 2021

Advertising Read more

Riyadh (AFP)

More than 40 dolphins beached in northwest Saudi Arabia due to heavy winds and unstable weather have been rescued but seven others died, official news agency SPA said Friday.

SPA said they had been driven into shallow waters and ashore this week in Khor al-Thuqba on the Red Sea.

Environment ministry staff, border guards, municipality workers, civil defence members and volunteers took part in the rescue, SPA said, guiding and moving the dolphins by hand from white sandy beaches into deeper waters.

© 2021 AFP