Streaming service DAZN wins Serie A broadcast rights

Rome (AFP)

Streaming service DAZN has won the rights to broadcast Italy's Serie A football for the next three seasons, a league source confirmed on Friday, in a deal worth 2.52 billion euros ($2.97 billion).

DAZN offered 840 million euros per season for the 2021-2024 period, and their offer was preferred to that of satellite television group Sky, the traditional main broadcaster in Italy.

The online platform won the exclusive rights for seven games each matchday and will also share rights for the remaining three with another broadcaster.

Sky, which at the moment pays 780 million euros per season, is in discussions for those three matches with a bid of around 70 million euros.

Italy's 20 top flight clubs finally reached agreement over the rights after two months of stalemate just three days before the March 29 limit for the validity of offers.

The decision marks a change of course for Italian football with, for the first time, most of the championship being broadcast only through streaming.

DAZN, a platform sometimes referred to as "Sports Netflix," has been broadcasting three matches per matchday in Italy since 2018 for 193 million euros per season.

