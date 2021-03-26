Van Tonder praises caddie wife after maiden European Tour win

Daniel van Tonder was full of praise for his wife and caddie Abigail after securing his first European Tour win in Kenya

Nairobi (AFP)

South African Daniel van Tonder birdied the third play-off hole at Karen Country Club on Friday to win the Kenya Savannah Classic and secure his first win on the European Tour.

The 30-year-old posted a closing seven-under-par round of 64 to join Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond on 21-under and head into the play-off.

Both players parred the first two before van Tonder converted his short birdie putt on the third and immediately showered praise upon his wife Abigail, who also acts as his caddie.

"She's been on the bag for seven years," said van Tonder.

"She's been with me through thick and thin. It was very special to see the highs coming together and sharing them.

"I love my wife, she's the rock. She keeps me calm, makes me positive in everything."

