Favourite Mystic Guide powers to Dubai World Cup triumph

Advertising Read more

Dubai (AFP)

Favourite Mystic Guide romped to an impressive victory for Godolphin under Luis Saez in the $12 million Dubai World Cup at Meydan on Saturday.

The four-year-old American colt, priced at 6/4, sat in a handy position for the majority of the 10-furlong race before sweeping past long-time leader Hypothetical and powering away from his rivals.

"I can't believe it, that was our plan," Saez said. "I knew he was going to give me that kick and he did."

The Japanese-trained Chuwa Wizard finished strongly to take second place, with Magny Cours snatching third from Hypothetical.

Saez, whose mount Maximum Security was famously stripped of the Kentucky Derby in 2019 for interference, claimed one of the biggest wins of his career.

"Today he proved he is a champion and I know he is going to get better and better," added Saez.

"What a nice horse, he has all the ability. It's an honour for me. This was my dream as a little kid and I can't believe I'm here now. It's a dream come true."

Mystic Guide, trained by Michael Stidham, secured victory by three-and-three-quarter lengths.

The race was run in a sombre atmosphere after the death of prominent racehorse-owner Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid al Maktoum earlier this week.

"I want to start by giving my condolences on the passing of Sheikh Hamdan," said Stidham, who claimed the biggest success of his career.

"I am so happy to be here and the horse performed to his capability. It's a beautiful thing."

The start was delayed as both Frankie Dettori's ride Great Scot and the fancied Military Law had to be withdrawn.

Earlier in the day, British trainer John Gosden enjoyed a brilliant Group One double as Mishriff won the Sheema Classic and Lord North took the Dubai Turf.

"He's the horse who's going to make my career hopefully," said jockey David Egan, who also guided Mishriff to victory in the world's richest race at the Saudi Cup last month.

"He brought me to that next level by winning the Saudi Cup and this is just the icing on the cake."

© 2021 AFP