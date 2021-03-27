Star-studded Nets land free agent forward Aldridge: report

Veteran NBA forward LaMarcus Aldridge, a free agent after a buyout from the San Antonio Spurs, is reportedly signing with the Brooklyn Nets

New York (AFP)

The Brooklyn Nets, already stocked with the superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, have landed NBA free agent forward LaMarcus Aldridge, ESPN reported Saturday

The US sports network, citing Aldridge's agent, said the seven-time All-Star was headed to Brooklyn after completing his buyout with San Antonio, which came after the Spurs failed to trade him before the league deadline on Thursday.

The Miami Heat were reported to be the "front-runner" to land Aldridge, but agent Jeff Schwartz told ESPN on Saturday that he would sign with Brooklyn, who are in second place in the Eastern Conference behind the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Nets had already nabbed free agent Blake Griffin, the former number one NBA draft pick, after his exit from the Detroit Pistons.

The Spurs confirmed this month that they had "mutually agreed" to part ways with 35-year-old Aldridge, who had been with the team for six seasons.

"He's been a great teammate, there was no problem there," coach Gregg Popovich said at the time. "We just think this is a win-win for both LaMarcus and the club."

San Antonio explored trade options but couldn't get a deal done before the deadline.

Aldridge averaged 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 25.9 minutes per game this season.

But he missed eight of San Antonio's last 11 games before the All-Star break with hip and quadriceps injuries and came off the bench on the other three.

