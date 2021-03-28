Bennett lost chance to win Belgian classic by 'eating too much'

Advertising Read more

Brussels (AFP)

Beaten pre-race favourite Sam Bennett said he had ruined his recipe for winning Sunday's Gent-Wevelgem classic by "eating too much".

The in-form Irish sprinter arrived at the start line with five wins already under his belt this season.

The 30-year-old had won two stages at both the Paris-Nice and UAE Tour stage races before storming the Bruges-La Panne classic on Wednesday.

Bang there until 15 kilometres from the finish line on Sunday he suddenly hit a wall, eventually trailing in 55th behind Wout van Aert.

"I made a stupid mistake, I ate too much," the rider with Belgium team Deceuninck Quick-Step admitted to Belga radio.

"I wanted to fill up my reserves of energy as much as possible and I stuffed myself," explained the 2020 Tour de France sprint king.

"It wasn't a great idea. The combination of lactic acid and a too full stomach meant I vomited.

"Then I knew that my legs were spent because I had no energy left.

"I imploded in the final 15km with my race over."

