Bora fury over Gent-Wevelgem Covid exclusion

Paris (AFP)

German cycling team Bora say they are angry after becoming the second team to miss out on Sunday's big race in Belgium due to Covid.

Bora followed Trek-Segafredo into the quartine bay late Saturday but while Trek went voluntarily, a doctor's ruling excluded Bora from the Gent-Wevelgem classic, who had wanted to take part anyway.

"I am very disappointed and angry. A GP from the region can block an entire team in one of the largest one-day races in the world," Bora manager Ralph Denk said.

Denk accepted that one of his riders had tested positive and that he and his teammate should have been excluded, but not the entire team.

Trek-Segafredo decided themselves to withdraw under similar circumstances with one rider testing positive.

"The team has decided to withdraw from Gent-Wevelgem whilst we do further testing before we can safely return to competition," the team said.

© 2021 AFP