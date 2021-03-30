Pumas' Delguy out for up to six weeks

Advertising Read more

Bègles (France) (AFP)

Bordeaux-Begles' Argentina winger Bautista Delguy is set to be out until early May with a hamstring injury suffered in the weekend's loss to La Rochelle, his club coach Christophe Urios said on Tuesday.

Delguy, 23, who has scored twice in seven games since joining the French outfit in December, left the field after 35 minutes on Saturday.

The former Jaguares back has already missed five weeks this season with a thigh issue and will be unavailable for up to five games, including this Sunday's European Champions Cup last 16 tie with Bristol.

Urios will be without new arrival and former France No. 8 Louis Picamoles to host the Bears as he was left out of their European squad and also missing is lock Alexandre Flanquart who has undergone abdominal surgery.

Matthieu Jalibert, Cameron Woki and Cyril Cazeaux, who all featured during Les Bleus' Six Nations campaign, as well as Delguy's fellow Pumas winger Santiago Cordero are expected to feature in the game at Stade Chaban Delmas.

