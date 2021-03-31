Chelsea thump Wolfsburg to make women's Champions League semis

Fran Kirby (R) was among the scorers as Chelsea strolled into the last four of the women's Champions League
Budapest (AFP)

Chelsea cruised into the semi-finals of the women's Champions League on Wednesday after brushing aside Wolfsburg 3-0 to make the last four 5-1 on aggregate.

Pernille Harder gave Chelsea the lead against her former team in Budapest -- where both legs were played -- with a 27th-minute penalty and four minutes later Sam Kerr effectively put the tie out of the Germans' reach.

Fran Kirby made it a perfect afternoon for the Blues with nine minutes left, completing an impressive display against last year's finalists.

Later on Wednesday Manchester City will attempt to overhaul a 3-0 first leg deficit when they take on Barcelona in England.

On Thursday Bayern Munich will aim to protect a 3-0 lead of their own against Rosengard in Malmo, with Chelsea awaiting them in the last four should they succeed as expected.

The remaining last eight fixture, an all-French clash between Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain, will be played on April 18 after a wave of Covid-19 cases at Lyon forced the fixture to be postponed.

European champions Lyon lead PSG by a single goal as they attempt to claim the top prize in European women's football for a sixth straight year.

