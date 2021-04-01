Mets sign all-star shortstop Lindor to mega deal: report

Francisco Lindor has signed a long-term contract extension with the New York Mets

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Francisco Lindor has reportedly agreed to a 10-year, $341 million contract with the New York Mets, making the shortstop the third highest paid player in Major League Baseball history, US media reported on Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old Lindor's deal trails only those of the Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout ($426.5 million) and Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts ($365 million), American sports broadcaster ESPN reported.

Trout signed his deal in March 2019 and Betts inked his with the Dodgers in July.

Lindor, who set a deadline of MLB's opening day Thursday to reach a deal, said he was prepared to become a free agent next winter. The Mets face the Washington Nationals in the first game of the season on Thursday.

In January the Cleveland Indians traded Lindor and Carlos Carrasco to the Mets for Amed Rosario, Andres Gimenez, Josh Wolf and Isaiah Greene.

In six major league seasons with the Indians, Lindor had a .285 batting average with 138 homers, 411 RBIs and 99 stolen bases.

Lindor is coming off his worst offensive season in the pandemic-reduced 2020 campaign, as he hit .258 with eight homers and 27 RBIs in 60 games.

© 2021 AFP