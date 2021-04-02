Scottish flanker Watson voted 'Player of the Six Nations'

Hamish Watson is the second Scotsman after Stuart Hogg to win the Player of the Six Nations award

Paris (AFP)

Scotland flanker Hamish Watson has been named Six Nations Player of the Championship after a vote by fans, the organisers announced on Friday.

The 29-year-old was a key factor in Scotland's wins over England and France -- the first time they had won in both Paris and Twickenham in the same championship since 1926.

The all-action Watson missed just 14 minutes over the course of five matches, scoring one try.

The Edinburgh player captured 35 percent of over 125,000 votes cast by fans to finish ahead of 2020 winner Antoine Dupont of France, Louis Rees-Zammit and Taulupe Faletau of Wales, and Ireland duo Robbie Henshaw and Tadhg Beirne.

"I'm very surprised, obviously loads of top players were up for the award," said Watson.

"I think when you do win something like that, it's full credit to the team I'm in as well and to all of the guys who have won it previously.

"It shows what good teams you're playing for. The Scotland team we're all playing in at the moment is a great team and we really believe we can achieve things in the next few years."

He is the second Scot to claim the award since it began in 2004, joining his captain Stuart Hogg who took it in 2016 and 2017.

© 2021 AFP