Etienne Green saves penalty on debut for Saint-Etienne greens

Etienne Green saved a penalty and kept a clean sheet on his Saint-Etienne debut

Paris (AFP)

English-born goalkeeper Etienne Green saved a penalty on his Saint-Etienne debut as his side edged further clear of the Ligue 1 relegation zone with a 2-0 win at Nimes on Sunday.

Green, 20, kept out a late spot-kick from Renaud Ripart after being named in the side following injuries to Jessy Moulin and Stefan Bajic.

Goals from Wahbi Khazri and Denis Bouanga secured a second victory in three game for Les Verts to lift them seven points above Nimes, who sit in the relegation play-off spot in 18th.

Green was born in Colchester to English parents but moved with his family to France as a child.

He signed a professional contract with Saint-Etienne last year after coming up through the academy.

