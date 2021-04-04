'Best in league': Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gestures from the sidelines in the 2-0 win at Leicester City

Paris (AFP)

Who said what in sport this weekend:

"I was still in an emotional state after an incident that had just cost me time. I threw my water bottle in a place where there were some spectators. By the time I realised my mistake, it was too late to turn back."

-- Swiss cyclist Michael Schaer who was disqualified from the Tour of Flanders for throwing away a water bottle under a new rule designed to reduce littering.

"He (Diakhaby) told us he was insulted in a racist way. We went back out to play because they told us they could penalise us with three points and something more. He asked us to go back, he's gutted, it was a very ugly insult."

-- Valencia defender Jose Gaya after his team walked off the pitch to protest a racial slur in the La Liga game against Cadiz.

"I will enjoy the moment with a nice McDonald's tonight."

-- Doha MotoGP winner Fabio Quartararo

"Overall the best team won. The best team in the league this season."

-- Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers after the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League.

"It's incredible. I didn't expect to be on pole, rather fourth or fifth. Sunday, will be a new day to learn. It will not be my day to win. A top six place will be incredible."

-- Spanish rookie Jorge Martin after claiming a shock pole position for the Doha MotoGP. He was right to be cautious as he came home in third place in Sunday's race.

"When you go home tonight look in the mirror you'll see what a champion looks like."

-- AP McCoy to Richard Johnson, his fellow champion jockey who announced his retirement after 28 seasons and 3,819 winners.

"Not qualifying for the Champions League would obviously be a sporting and financial catastrophe, and we are close to that now."

-- Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels after a 2-1 Bundesliga home defeat to rivals Eintracht Frankfurt.

"Sometimes I literally feel like I'm an octopus out there running side to side, I feel like I have eight legs."

-- Canadian tennis star and 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu on her progress to the Miami Open final against Ashleigh Barty where an ankle injury forced her to retire.

"We are treated like Kleenex."

-- Toulon rugby club president Bernard Lemaitre after his team were knocked out of the European Champions Cup on a walkover when a Covid-19 case in their squad meant their last-16 clash against Leinster was cancelled.

"The standard has to be much higher for this football club."

-- Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool.

