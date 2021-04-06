Rockies to host All-Star Game - MLB

The Colorado Rockies' Coors Field will host the 2021 All-Star Game after Major League Baseball's decision to remove the showpiece from Georgia

The Colorado Rockies will host this year's All-Star Game after the fixture was pulled from Atlanta last week over Georgia's controversial new voting laws, Major League Baseball confirmed Tuesday.

An MLB statement said the game initially due to take place at the Atlanta Braves Truist Park stadium would now be held at Denver's Coors Field on July 13.

"Major League Baseball is grateful to the Rockies, the City of Denver and the State of Colorado for their support of this summer's All-Star Game," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said.

"We appreciate their flexibility and enthusiasm to deliver a first-class event for our game and the region.

"We look forward to celebrating our sport's best players and entertaining fans around the world."

The move comes after Manfred announced on Friday that this year's All-Star Game had been moved from Atlanta.

The decision followed the deeply passage of controversial new voting rules in Georgia which critics say are aimed at making it harder for minorities to vote.

While Major League Baseball's decision was applauded across the US sports world, the move has angered Republicans who have called for a boycott of baseball.

Manfred said the decision to move the All-Star Game was "the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport" and was taken after consultation with teams, former and current players, the MLB Players Association and The Players Alliance.

It is the second time the Midsummer Classic has been held in Denver, following the 1998 edition which also took place at Coors Field.

Following Friday's decision to move the game from Atlanta, some reports suggested Los Angeles was in pole position to stage the game. The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to host the game in 2022.

However the Rockies emerged as the front-runner because the team was already in the midst of a bidding process for a future All-Star Game.

