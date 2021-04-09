Kim among Masters contenders despite broken putter

South Korean Kim Si-woo lines up his putt with a 3-wood on the 18th green Friday at Augusta National in the second round of the Masters

Advertising Read more

Augusta (United States) (AFP)

South Korea's Kim Si-woo finished only three strokes off the 36-hole lead at the Masters despite breaking his putter in frustration on the 15th hole on Friday at Augusta National.

Kim fired a three-under par 69 to stand on four-under 140 after the second round, three adrift of leader Justin Rose of England.

The 2017 Players Championship winner used a 3-wood as a putter on the way to pars at the last four holes.

"Just frustration," Kim said. "Like 14, 15, chip. That's not on purpose, but it was broken, yeah."

Kim said he had never made a putter unusable on the course before, but was able to use a wood as a substitute putter and stay in the green jacket hunt.

"I was lucky I only have like three, four, five feet, and then the last few holes, I only had a birdie putt, so no pressure to make it," Kim said.

"I think it's just I got lucky there."

Kim dismissed using a sand wedge in the role.

"I think sand wedge (is) harder and hard to spin control, especially this fast green," he said.

Kim was happy to see his name on the scoreboard among the leaders.

It's an honor and (I'm) proud of myself," he said. "Hope (I'm) still there Sunday."

© 2021 AFP