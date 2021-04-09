Traore's last-gasp winner sends Fulham closer to drop

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Adama Traore grabbed a stoppage-time winner as Wolves beat Fulham 1-0 at Craven Cottage on Friday to send the Londoners closer to relegation from the Premier League.

In added time, Traore ran down the right before firing home to secure his side's first victory since mid-February.

Wolves striker Willian Jose had earlier been denied his first goal for the club when his header in first-half injury time was ruled out for an offside by Daniel Podence following a VAR review.

Fulham have lost their last four league games with their most recent win a stunning victory over champions Liverpool at Anfield on March 7.

Fulham remain third from bottom, three points behind Newcastle who have played two games fewer.

Wolves are 12th and seemingly safe in the Premier League for another season.

