Canada's Conners aces par-3 sixth in Masters charge

Canadian Corey Conners hit a hole in one at the par-three sixth hole at Augusta National in the third round of the Masters

Advertising Read more

Augusta (United States) (AFP)

Canadian Corey Conners aced the 180-yard par-3 sixth hole at Augusta National in Saturday's third round of the 85th Masters, the second hole-in-one of the tournament.

World number 43 Conners watched the shot bounce twice and roll into the cup and lift him to 5-under par for the tournament, into a share of third place as leader Justin Rose teed off.

Conners had started his charge with birdies at the par-5 second and par-4 third and answered a bogey at the par-4 fifth with the ace. the 33rd in Masters history and just the sixth at the sixth hole.

England's Tommy Fleetwood aced the par-3 16th on Monday for the first hole-in-one at this year's Masters.

It's the seventh time in Masters history there have been two or more aces in the event year, with the record of three coming in 2004 and 2016.

© 2021 AFP