Jalibert boots Bordeaux past Racing into Euro semis

France fly-half Mathieu Jalibert kicked eight penalties, including the decisive 55-metre winner two minutes into injury time, to help Bordeaux-Begles to a dramatic 24-21 victory over Racing 92 in the European Champions Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

A tight match saw Jalibert land three first-half penalties, matched by an Antoine Gibert drop-goal and two Maxime Machenaud penalties for three-time European finalists Racing.

Remi Lamerat saw yellow for a trip, but Jalibert's boot kept Bordeaux, convincing winners over Bristol in the round-of-16, in the game.

Racing had flanker Baptiste Chouzenoux sent off for a shoulder charging tackle in the 64th minute.

But replacement scrum-half Teddy Iribaren nailed two late penalties to draw Racing level after the full 80 minutes.

There was drama as English referee Matthew Carley disallowed Bordeaux a try after the restart following Iribaren's second successful kick.

Yoram Moefana scampered away to dot down after Ben Lam pressured a ruck.

But Bordeaux kept their nerve, turned the screw and won one last penalty, Jalibert making no mistake from distance to bag his team's maiden European last-four appearance.

