Maiden title for Kudermetova with Charleston win

Russia's Veronika Kudermetova hits a return en route to her first WTA tournament victory at Charleston on Sunday

Russia's Veronika Kudermetova secured her maiden WTA title on Sunday, defeating Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in straight sets to claim the Charleston clay court title in South Carolina.

The 15th-seeded Kudermetova dominated from the outset to claim a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Kovinic, ranked 91 in the world.

The 23-year-old from Kazan broke Kovinic in the seventh game of the second set for a 5-2 lead and then held comfortably to complete a win in 1hr 36min.

"I feel very happy, amazing," Kudermetova said afterwards. "I had a lot of ups and downs and now I'm here with the trophy," added the Russian, who did not drop a set all week in Charleston.

Sunday's title marked Kudermetova's second appearance in a final this season, losing the WTA Abu Dhabi against Aryna Sabalenka in January.

Kudermetova's Charleston victory came after a tournament which saw nine of the top 10 seeds exit before the quarter-finals on Friday, while world number one Ashleigh Barty exited in the last eight.

