Real's Vazquez ruled out of Liverpool trip

Madrid (AFP)

Real Madrid will face Liverpool at Anfield next week without right back Lucas Vazquez who set up the opener in Saturday's Clasico win before limping off with a knee injury.

Vazquez had to come off before half-time in the 2-1 win over Barcelona but not before he had crossed to Karim Benzema to score the first goal.

Real announced the player was suffering from a left knee ligament sprain with the Spanish media suggesting he could be out for the rest of the season.

The first match he will miss is Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg with Real travelling to Anfield with a 3-1 first leg lead.

His absence adds to Zinedine Zidane's injury concerns with Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varrane and Dani Carvajal all sidelined for the game.

