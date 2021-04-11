Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Who said what in sport this weekend:

"I don't feel male or female, just now; I don't even feel human. This is just so great".

-- Rachael Blackmore after becoming the first female jockey to win the Grand National.

"It was a rebellious team. They weren't resigned to lose."

-- Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa after his team shocked Manchester City 2-1.

"Ibra told me he didn't insult the referee. He told me he had a discussion which lasted some time, but he hadn't shown a lack of respect and absolutely did not insult him."

-- AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli on star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic's red card in the 3-1 win over Parma.

"I have learnt from him and he's my go-to man."

-- Rishabh Pant after his Delhi Capitals trumped the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

"Apologies for the non-spectacle."

-- Bordeaux coach Christophe Urios on the 24-21 victory over Racing 92 in the European Champions Cup quarter-final, a game which saw all the points coming from the boot.

"I don't give a damn, fight or not fight. They say it's Monte Carlo, but we are playing in a sad atmosphere. That's how it is, the circuit has become rotten."

-- French tennis player Benoit Paire after a first round exit at the Monte Carlo Masters.

"We shouldn't be conned. I have to say, if my son stays down like this for three minutes and needs his 10 mates to help him up, he won't get any food. We weren't (conned), the referee was."

-- Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after seeing a goal controversially ruled out before they secured a 3-1 win over Tottenham.

