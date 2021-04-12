Former Chiefs assistant coach Reid charged over car crash

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has been charged over the February car crash that left a five-year-old girl seriously injured

Los Angeles (AFP)

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has been charged with driving while intoxicated following the February car crash that left a five-year-old girl seriously injured, prosecutors said Monday.

A statement from Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Reid was under the influence of alcohol and acted with criminal negligence by speeding just before the crash on February 4.

Reid is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, and the incident occurred just days before the team was due to defend its Super Bowl title against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida.

ESPN reported Reid, who has previous convictions for drink and drug offences, could face up to seven years in prison if convicted of the charge against him.

Police said the 35-year-old's truck slammed into a stationary vehicle parked on the shoulder of a freeway near the Chiefs training complex.

A five-year-old girl sitting in the car, Ariel Young, suffered severe traumatic brain injury, a fractured skull, brain contusions and subdural hematomas.

A lawyer for the girl's family told ABC television last month she had suffered "permanent brain damage that she will endure for the rest of her life."

"She's not walking -- it's a sad, sad, sad story," attorney Tom Porto said, adding the family wanted Britt Reid to face the "most serious charges and the most serious sentence" available.

Baker said her office will "vigorously pursue" charges against Reid who she said was "not receiving any favorable treatment from Kansas City police or the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office."

The crash is the latest troubled episode in the Reid family's history.

Britt Reid's elder brother, Garrett Reid, died of an accidental heroin overdose in 2012 during a Philadelphia Eagles training camp.

Garrett Reid had also been involved in brushes with the law, arrested in January 2007 for drugs violations.

