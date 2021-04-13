South African Venter to leave Clermont early after pectoral tear

Advertising Read more

Clermont-Ferrand (France) (AFP)

South African hooker Reinach Venter will leave Clermont before his short-term deal finishes at the end of the season after suffering a serious pectoral injury in a weights sessions, the French club said on Tuesday.

Venter, 26, joined the Top 14 side in December from the Cheetahs as injury cover for Yohan Beheregaray and made just three appearances.

"A victim of a total tear of the right pectoral muscle during a weights exercise, he has been sidelined by Clermont's medical staff and orthopaedic surgeons so as to find the best way to recover," the club said in a statement.

"Reinach will leave the Auvergne in the coming days," they added.

Clermont host Brive this Saturday after losing last weekend's European Champions Cup quarter-final to Toulouse.

They are fourth in the table, four points behind La Rochelle in the second and final automatic play off spot.

© 2021 AFP