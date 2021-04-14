Ex-Leicester forward Musa rejoins Nigerian club Kano Pillars

Ahmed Musa has made 85 Nigeria appearances since his international debut in 2010

Advertising Read more

Abuja (AFP)

Nigeria captain and former Leicester attacker Ahmed Musa has rejoined former club Kano Pillars in his home country on a short-term deal, the team said on Wednesday.

The Pillars said in a statement free agent Ahmed Musa has agreed a contract until the end of the Nigerian league season in June.

"Ahmed Musa is our own and Kano Pillars welcome him back and will continue to support him," the four-time Nigerian champions said.

Pillars are joint-leaders of the Nigeria Professional Football League halfway through the season with 36 points from 19 matches.

Musa, 28, first played for the Pillars in 2009 before joining Dutch club VVV Venlo.

He also played for CSKA Moscow in Russia before playing 33 games for the Foxes.

He then joined Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia, who terminated his contract in October 2020.

© 2021 AFP