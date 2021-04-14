Jill Biden medical procedure ends: W.House

First Lady Jill Biden underwent a medical procedure which she 'tolerated,' the White House said

Advertising Read more

Washington (AFP)

The White House said First Lady Jill Biden had successfully "tolerated" an undisclosed medical procedure that she underwent early Wednesday.

"The First Lady tolerated the procedure well and is headed back to the White House to resume her normal schedule," her communications director Elizabeth Alexander said.

The White House revealed late Tuesday that Jill Biden, 69, was headed to an outpatient facility for a "common" procedure.

No further details were given about her health. President Biden accompanied her to the appointment and then also returned to the White House.

© 2021 AFP